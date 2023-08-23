Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,511 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,501 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALB opened at $188.79 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.41.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 4.81%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

