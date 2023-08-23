Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New $280,000 Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 29,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

