Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 57.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce K. Thorn purchased 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $312,260. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

Big Lots Trading Down 2.9 %

BIG stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.47. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($1.56). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 34.74% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Big Lots’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

