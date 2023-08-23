Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $307,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,163 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after buying an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after buying an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 716,765 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $101,702,000 after buying an additional 40,562 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 679,115 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $81,691,000 after buying an additional 188,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,863 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $62,895,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $107.45 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

