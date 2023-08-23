Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $222,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,363 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $897.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $733.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.