Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Buys Shares of 1,866 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after acquiring an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,047,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,469,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $119.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

In other news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

