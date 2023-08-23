Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LEE opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III purchased 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 22.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lee Enterprises by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

