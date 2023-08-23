Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of LEE opened at $11.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.73. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $23.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III purchased 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
