LCNB Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

LCNB has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. LCNB has a dividend payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.12. LCNB has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts predict that LCNB will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LCNB

Institutional Trading of LCNB

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LCNB by 898.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in LCNB in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LCNB

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.