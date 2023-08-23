Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Lazard from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE LAZ opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -177.16 and a beta of 1.40.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Lazard had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,111.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lazard by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after buying an additional 22,026 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

