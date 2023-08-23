LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Issues Earnings Results

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 183.02%.

LAVA Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of LVTX stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LAVA Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Institutional Trading of LAVA Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

About LAVA Therapeutics

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

