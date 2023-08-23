LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. LAVA Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.02% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%.

LAVA Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LAVA Therapeutics by 20,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LAVA Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LAVA Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on LAVA Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

LAVA Therapeutics Company Profile

LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.

