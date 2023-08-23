La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1815 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

La-Z-Boy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

LZB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.63. 1,055,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,911. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $33.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $481.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La-Z-Boy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth $369,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs. It manufactures and distributes residential furniture. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas, and imports case goods furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

