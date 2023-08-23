Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $14.95 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.25. 6,294,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,080,784. The firm has a market cap of $429.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

