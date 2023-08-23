Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.48 billion-$16.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.78 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.54. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $17.89 and a twelve month high of $35.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -465.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $201,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,348,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 292.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,449,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,013,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,157,000. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

