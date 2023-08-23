Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 24th.
Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.
Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.
