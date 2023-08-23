KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 6,722 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.96. 30,261,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,112,773. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.42.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

