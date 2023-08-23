KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 483 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 120.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $6,594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,088,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Price Performance

NYSE:K traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.85. 1,794,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,254. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

