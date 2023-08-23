KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,410. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.46 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $297.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

