KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 2,855 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 5.1% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $25,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BA traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.58. 2,683,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,770. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.91. The company has a market cap of $137.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.