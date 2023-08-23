KLCM Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KLCM Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,861 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,459,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,360. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $118.37. The firm has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.