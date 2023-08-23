KLCM Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 20.2% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 132,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after acquiring an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HD traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.09. 2,726,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.78 and its 200-day moving average is $303.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $327.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

