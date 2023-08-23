KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 63,702 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 190.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 63,702 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,097,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,354,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

