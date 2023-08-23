KLCM Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,651 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for approximately 2.6% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $12,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.19.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $471,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,913,971.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.19. 7,072,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,083. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $44.61. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -166.66%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

