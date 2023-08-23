Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Up 4.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.3% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kingsoft Cloud traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.31. Approximately 184,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,525,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $271.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.77 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. Analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

