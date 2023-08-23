Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Performance

KTCC opened at $4.43 on Friday. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Key Tronic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 156,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

Featured Articles

