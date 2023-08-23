Kane Biotech (KNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 29th.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million for the quarter.

Get Kane Biotech alerts:

Kane Biotech Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of CVE KNE opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Kane Biotech has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$9.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.22.

Kane Biotech Company Profile

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; and animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kane Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kane Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.