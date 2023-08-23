Just Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.58 (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Just Group Stock Performance

Shares of JUST stock opened at GBX 73.60 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.33. The company has a market cap of £765.44 million, a P/E ratio of -307.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.65. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.45 ($1.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Just Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 128.33 ($1.64).

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

