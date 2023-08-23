JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $237.50

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 237.50 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.05), with a volume of 326307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.14).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £201.11 million, a PE ratio of -120.85 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 264.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 297.84.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 3.42 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is -703.52%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

