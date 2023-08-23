Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

