Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,133,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 627,274 shares.The stock last traded at $11.47 and had previously closed at $11.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JBI. TheStreet upgraded Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Janus International Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Janus International Group

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

