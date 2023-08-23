iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,499,629,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $57.95.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

