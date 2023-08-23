iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,115,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 560,328 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $169,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 420,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,538,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,205,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,602,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 140,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.43. The company had a trading volume of 92,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,615. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $164.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.82 and its 200 day moving average is $154.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.