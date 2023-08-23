iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 284.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 717,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,937 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $164,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

IWB traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.37. 353,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,009. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.81. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $252.93.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

