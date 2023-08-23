iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,998,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919,967 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,975,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after buying an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,054. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $447.06 and a 200-day moving average of $423.48. The stock has a market cap of $344.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

