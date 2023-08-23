InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

