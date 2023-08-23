Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stella-Jones (SJ)

Stella-Jones (TSE: SJ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/15/2023 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$69.00 to C$72.00.

8/10/2023 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2023 – Stella-Jones had its price target raised by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$72.00 to C$80.00.

7/20/2023 – Stella-Jones was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$69.00 price target on the stock.

Stella-Jones Stock Performance

Stella-Jones stock traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.63. 77,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Stella-Jones Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.43.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$953.20 million. Stella-Jones had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 4.7266667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, include wood for railway bridges and crossings, marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, and coal tar-based products.

