Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Plans $0.43 Dividend

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4303 per share by the business services provider on Monday, October 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.
Intertek Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS IKTSY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $56.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IKTSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.41) to GBX 4,400 ($56.14) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.77) to GBX 4,470 ($57.03) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,435.00.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.