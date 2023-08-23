Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CTO Sells 14,495 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 14,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $31,164.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 841,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,108.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wag! Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Wag! Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.23. 8,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,912. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PET. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 3,514.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,830 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Wag! Group by 140.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.