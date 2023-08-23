Insider Selling: TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) CEO Sells 17,962 Shares of Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 17,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $248,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,634.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. 208,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,855. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.52. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.20 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 16.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 152.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,415,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,791,000 after acquiring an additional 806,230 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

See Also

