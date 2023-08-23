Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stoneridge Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 80,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,966. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $266.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 173.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 69.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

