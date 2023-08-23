Insider Selling: Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) Director George S. Mayes, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stoneridge Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.14. 80,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,966. Stoneridge, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $266.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
