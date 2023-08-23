Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) Director Robert F. Spillane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $201,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,090 shares in the company, valued at $757,424.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Magnite stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 1,509,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.15. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

