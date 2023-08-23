Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Buys 2,900 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $40,948.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 628,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,868,404.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CSPI traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $14.22. 5,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.18. CSP Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSP by 112.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 9,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSP by 77.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSPI shares. TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSP in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

