Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.44% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

