Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2023

Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAYGet Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Iluka Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:ILKAY opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. Iluka Resources has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.33.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon, gypsum, and iron concentrate products.

