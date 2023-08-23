Ideanomics (IDEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a negative return on equity of 86.73%. The business had revenue of $10.56 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ideanomics by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ideanomics by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ideanomics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideanomics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops zero emission mobility solutions for the off-highway and on-highway commercial vehicle markets in Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company's Ideanomics Mobility business unit focuses on the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV) by commercial fleet operators.

