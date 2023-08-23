Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,699 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.49.

Shopify Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SHOP opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $71.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

