Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $200.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total value of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.