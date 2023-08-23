Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE NVS opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Small Projects, Digital Tools Help Frame the Outlook for Lowe’s
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Disney’s Big Breakup? Wall Street, Iger Ponder A Magical Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.