Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares during the period.

Get iShares International Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IGRO opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $624.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.17 and a 1 year high of $62.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.