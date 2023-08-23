Icon Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $245.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.36.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

